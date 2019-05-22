Army Corps Of Engineers Asks Beaver Lake Goers To Use Caution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER LAKE (KFSM) — The Army Corps of Engineers is urging all Beaver Lake visitors to use caution while water levels are high.

Campers, swimmers and boaters visiting the park areas should be aware that certain amenities may be closed to the public for their protection.

Boaters should be aware that with the higher water levels, objects that are normally out of the water are now submerged and difficult to see.

Several campsites have temporarily been closed because of the high lake levels.

All day use areas are currently open to the public, however, a few picnic sites at various day use areas around the lake are currently inundated by water.