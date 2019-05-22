Emergency Evacuation Along Arkansas River In LeFlore County Due To Loose Barges

Posted 10:19 pm, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34PM, May 22, 2019

LeFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — According to Kim Wann, the LeFlore County Emergency Manager, they are issuing an emergency evacuation for everyone living along the Arkansas River in LeFlore County.

There are two loose barges on the Arkansas River that are fully loaded, making them very heavy, and could possibly cause catastrophic damage if they hit Lock and Dam 16, just north of Webbers Falls.

Wann says there could be a sudden surge of water if the dam is breached. First responders are going door to door warning residents about the voluntary evacuation. She says residents should be alert and prepared, if the dam breaks residents will have to evacuate quickly.

All lanes on Interstate 40 from Ross Rd. in Muskogee County and Mile Marker 297 near Vian in Sequoyah County is shut down due to the loose barges. Hwy. 100 bridge has bee closed between Gore and Webbers Falls. US 62 over the Arkansas River in Ft. Gibson is shut down due to water over the roadway.

According to Steve Rutherford with Sequoyah County Emergency Management, they are not issuing a mandatory evacuation right now.

Although Webbers Falls has been evacuated, a dam break could be catastrophic for the town and everything downstream.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.