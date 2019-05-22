× Incumbents Hold On In Benton, Washington County School Elections

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Incumbents in Benton and Washington counties held on to their seats in Tuesday’s (May 21) annual school board elections.

Incumbent Tim Hudson defeated Dwight Gonzales for the sole spot open of the Fayetteville School Board. Hudson received 410 votes (94 percent) to Gonzales’ 25 (6 percent) to remain as the representative for Zone 5.

In Benton County, Amy Horn defeated Aaron cash with 110 votes (85 percent) to 20 votes (15 percent). Horn is the incumbent for Zone 4.

Incumbent Susan McFerran defeated Robbie Wilson in the only contested race for the school board in Fort Smith. McFerren received 165 votes (62%) to Wilson’s 103 votes (38%) to continue representing Zone 2.

Millage increases also were tightly contested in the River Valley, albeit with only a handful of voters participating.

A tax for Greenwood schools passed 17-16, while a vote in Hackett failed 0-3. Mansfield approved a tax 3-2.

