Lightning Strike, Mysterious Pressure Loss Take Out Ozone’s Water Twice In 24 Hours; Boil Order Issued

OZONE (KFSM) — The town of Ozone has been placed under a boil order until further notice, according to the Arkansas Department of Health and the Horsehead Water Association.

The small Johnson County town was without water for the second time Wednesday after a lightning strike caused a leak and loss of pressure about 10 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Misti Criss, office clerk with Horsehead, which serves Ozone.

Criss said crews were out repairing the first leak until 7 a.m. this morning, when water was restored to the town. But a couple of hours later, they started getting phone calls that water was out for the second time in Ozone.

“They don’t know if it’s the first leak or a new leak or something else,” Criss said. But it led to a loss of water pressure and the town being without water for the second time in 24 hours.

She said crews were inspecting the lines and trying to find and repair the problem. They’re working to get the system back online as soon as possible, Criss said, but the town will remain under a boil order.

The boil order was announced by the Arkansas Department of Health in response to the loss of water pressure, which could allow untreated water to flow into the system.

“All affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption,” the notice read.

Residents are urged to boil water briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used to make ice.

The health department said the boil order would be lifted when two sets of bacteriological samples indicate the water is free of contamination and that adequate disinfectant levels are established throughout the system.