Man Bound, Pistol-Whipped As Thieves Steal Guns And Loved One’s Ashes From Adair County Home

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says a man was bound and pistol-whipped when thieves stole a loved one’s ashes and guns from his home.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states that two females and a male entered the victim’s home in the Piney area of Adair County on Wednesday (May 22).

The sheriff’s office says the suspects held the victim at gunpoint and tied him up. He was then pistol-whipped and robbed.

Items stolen from the home were guns along with the ashes of a loved one, according to the Facebook post.

Pictures show one of the suspects as a white male with buzzed hair. A silver car was spotted outside the residence on a surveillance camera.

Suspects in the case are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could lead to their arrest is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 918-696-2106.