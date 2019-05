WISTER, Okla. (KFSM) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are in involved in a standoff with an armed man off of Hwy. 270 in Wister, Oklahoma.

The standoff is at 106 Chickasaw Ave. right off of Hwy. 270, the main road through town. The road is currently blocked off.

Lieutenant Edwards with the Wister Police Department says a man is armed and barricaded inside his home.

