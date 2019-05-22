× Razorbacks Add Transfer Guard JD Notae

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman said last week that he wasn’t done adding players for the future and he stayed true to his word as guard JD Notae announced his transfer to the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

Notae made the announcement on Twitter then the Razorbacks confirmed the addition.

Notae averaged 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in two seasons at Jacksonville and will have to sit out the 2019-20 season. He would then have two years of eligibility remaining.

In the 2017-18 season, Notae was named the Atlantic Sun Conference freshman of the year as he averaged 15.4 points, five rebounds and 2.5 steal per contest while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range. Last season, Notae was voted to the All-ASUN second team after leading the Dolphins in points, rebounds and assists and was fifth in the conference with 15.5 points per contest.

Musselman has now added four transfers since taking over as the Razorbacks coach.