Rogers Woman Accused Of Raping Another Woman

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers woman was arrested last week for allegedly raping another woman.

Kersha Renee Johnson, 41, was arrested in connection with rape, a Class Y felony.

The woman said she received a call for help from Johnson and arrived to find Johnson inside her home naked and crying, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman said she tried to console Johnson, who then pulled her top off and grabbed her breasts. The woman said Johnson then grabbed her crotch before she was able to pull away.

The woman left and went home but said Johnson later showed up unannounced and exposed her self.

The woman got Johnson out of her home and called police.

Johnson at first denied touching the woman, but later admitted to groping her breasts and vagina, according to the affidavit. Johnson however told investigators the woman wanted to be touched.

Johnson was being held Wednesday (May 22) at the Benton County Jail on a $150,000 bond. She’s due in Benton County Circuit Court on June 25.

A judge ordered Johnson to have no contact with the woman.

In Arkansas, Class Y felonies are punishable by up to life in prison.