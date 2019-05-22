Rogue Barges Threaten Dam In Webbers Falls, Residents Told To Evacuate Immediately

MUSKOGEE COUNTY (KFSM) — Residents are being told to evacuate Webbers Falls immediately.

Webbers Falls Police are warning residents about two barges that have broken loose, threatening the dam in the town.

Although Webbers Falls has been evacuated, a dam break could be catastrophic for the town.

It is unclear at this time how the barges made it under the Hwy. 62 bridge without hitting it, but they are now headed toward Lock and Dam 16, just north of Webbers Falls.

All lanes on Interstate 40 from Ross Rd. in Muskogee County and Mile Marker 297 near Vian in Sequoyah County is shut down due to the loose barges. Hwy. 100 bridge has bee closed between Gore and Webbers Falls. US 62 over the Arkansas River in Ft. Gibson is shut down due to water over the roadway.

Webbers Falls officials say they are aware of the loose barges and are currently working with Muskogee County Emergency Management on what needs to happen. They will notify the public as soon as they can.