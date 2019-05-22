× Springdale Man Gets 10 Years Probation For Drug-Related Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was given 10 years probation for wounding another man in a drug-related shooting last year.

Daniel Ramos-Rodriguez, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday (May 21) in Washington County Circuit Court to second-degree battery.

Judge Joanna Taylor ordered Rodriguez to serve 120 days in the county jail and fined him $1,000. He’ll also have to undergo substance abuse treatment.

If Rodriguez violates his probation, he could cause up to 12 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Fayetteville police arrested Rodriguez in August 2018 after he admitted to the botched drug deal, according to an arrest report.

Rodriguez said he agreed to trade marijuana for a pistol, but didn’t hand over any pot. The man drove after Rodriguez to get the gun back, so Rodriguez shot him from his car near College Avenue and Millsap Road.

The man was hit in the stomach and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. Police said his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The victim’s friends later turned over text messages confirming the attempted transaction, according to the report.

Police said they also found a shell casing, live ammunition, and marijuana inside Rodriguez’s vehicle.

Rodriguez entered his plea under Act 346, which allows non-violent, first-time offenders to have their record expunged if they complete their probation.