× 62,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Due To Possible E. Coli Contamination

(KFSM) — Before you fire up the grill this Memorial Day, you might want to check that ground beef.

Aurora Packing Company is recalling 62,112 pounds of raw beef that may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products have the establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped nationwide.

There have been no confirmed illnesses so far. The problem was discovered during random sample testing by the FSIS.

E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days after exposure, and can even be deadly. Most people recover within a week, but some can develop kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is most common in children younger than 5 and in the elderly. HUS symptoms include easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Anyone with these symptoms should seek emergency medical care right away, FSIS says.

Labels of the recalled beef can be found in the PDF below.

057-2019-Labels