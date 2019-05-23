ADH: Limit Recreational Activity On Portions Of The West Fork Of The White River

WASHINGTON COUNTY, (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is warning people to limit recreational activity on portions of the west fork of the White River in Washington County due to high levels of E. Coli and coliform bacteria in the river.

ADH says you should avoid swimming or canoeing or any activity that would bring a person into direct contact with the water in this section of the river.

Water quality test results from the Beaver Water District and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) indicated elevated concentrations of E. coli and coliform are present in the river, according to the ADH.

The area impacted starts at the upstream location of the Dye Creek Bridge in West Fork and ends at the Baptist Ford Bridge on South Main Street of Greenland. The total area impacted is roughly 3.4 miles.

People with direct contact with E. coli risk developing infections that may cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and urinary tract infections, according to ADH.