VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — New projected water levels will be the highest in Arkansas River history in the River Valley.

The water level is projected to hit at least 41 feet by Sunday, May 26. This historic flood will surpass the 1945 flood, which set the record at 38 feet. The National Weather Service says this flood will be life-threatening.

