Four Boys Escape From Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Facility

Posted 7:04 pm, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:10PM, May 23, 2019

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KFSM) — Four males escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Facility Thursday (May 23) evening, according to Capt. Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Pevehouse told 5NEWS the boys escaped a little after 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police are looking for one white male, one Hispanic male, and two black males, according to Pevehouse.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting with the search. Law enforcement will stay in the area until the four juveniles are located.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

