Free Sandbags, Meals For River Valley Residents Impacted By Historic Arkansas River Flooding

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Emergency management crews and The Salvation Army are offering resources for River Valley residents bracing for historic rising waters on the Arkansas River over the following days.

Sandbags will be available to property owners in need at the Street Dept. facility at 3900 Kelly Hwy. A limited number of bags have been pre-made, but shovels are available for you to fill bags you may need.

For Van Buren residents the Crawford County Department of Emergency Management has sand available in their parking lot located at 1820 Chestnut in Van Buren. You will have to fill your own sandbags and are asked to leave the shovel provided at the parking lot.

The Salvation Army is preparing to distribute needed items and serve meals to those impacted by flooding. If you would like to volunteer to hand out needed materials you are asked to call 479-285-0815.

The water level on the Arkansas River is projected to hit at least 41 feet by Sunday, May 26. The National Weather Service says this flood will be life-threatening.