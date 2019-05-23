× Georgia Gets To Arkansas Bullpen In SEC Tournament For Win

HOOVER, ALA. (KFSM) – Isaiah Campbell knew he was going to be on a strict pitch limit when he started vs Georgia in the third round of the SEC Tournament.

The Arkansas starter was sharp but the Bulldogs struck when the Razorbacks turned to the bullpen.

Georgia tied the game in the seventh and then a two run bloop double in the eighth proved to be the difference as Arkansas fell 3-1. The Razorbacks will face Ole Miss for the second time in three days on Friday at 3 p.m. The winner will advance to the semifinals while the loser will be eliminated.

Campbell was sharp as he threw five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits but the Georgia pitching was just as effective. Arkansas’ only offense came in the third inning as Jacob Nesbit doubled and scored after a pair of wild pitches to give the Hogs a 1-0 lead.

Arkansas managed to get just seven base runners and only five hits while they struck out eight times. The Razorbacks did put runners on the corners in the ninth but Nesbit struck out to end the game.