I-40, Hwy. 100 Bridge Reopened After Two Runaway Barges Crash Into Dam Near Webbers Falls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — I-40 from Ross Road in Muskogee County to Mile Marker 297 near Vian in Sequoyah County has reopened after two loose barges crashed into Lock and Dam 16 near Webbers Falls. The Hwy. 100 bridge is also open.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are open, but traffic is moving slowly at this time.

Some law enforcement officers are still on the scene to help with traffic control.

The two barges found stuck on the Arkansas River on Thursday broke loose again and hit Lock and Dam 16 at 11:55 a.m., officials said.

The barges struck the dam, rolled over and sank. At least one of the barges is pushed against the dam and pinned by the rushing floodwaters of the Arkansas River.

The barges were carrying fertilizer, according to the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office.

The town of Webbers Falls took to Facebook to let residents know that they are not allowed back into the town at this time due to the flood threat. They say water levels are rising but they will continue to monitor it and will report information as they receive it.