Northwest Health Offering Free Sports Physicals For NWA Middle And High School Athletes

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Northwest Health is offering free sports physicals to high school and middle school athletes who are required to have one.

The screenings started on May 15 and will be available through June 15 at 10 Northwest Health locations throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Northwest Health already provides certified athletic trainers – at no cost – to nine high schools in the Bentonville, Elkins, Huntsville, Lincoln, Pea Ridge and Springdale school systems, and was providing those student-athletes with free physicals. With the expansion of services, now students at Fayetteville and Rogers school systems as well as private schools may participate in the free screenings.

“Northwest Health is committed to making sure our local students are able to participate safely in athletics,” said Denten Park, Market CEO for Northwest Health. “Through our sports medicine program, we partner with coaches to help prevent injuries as well as providing timely treatment and helping people recover from injury or illness. We look forward to both continuing and expanding our existing partnerships with schools throughout Northwest Arkansas. These services for middle and high school students – as well as the care we provide for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks through Northwest Health Physicians’ Specialty Hospital – represent at least a million dollar investment in our community.”

Appointments are not required and waiver forms, which must be signed by a parent or guardian for athletes under the age of 18, are available on Northwest Health’s website. Below are the locations for the free screenings.

Bentonville: Northwest Medical Plaza – Bentonville and Northwest Medical Plaza at Sugar Creek

Centerton: Northwest Primary Care – Centerton and Northwest Family Medicine – Centerton

Fayetteville: Northwest Medical Plaza – Wedington

Lowell: Northwest Family Medicine – Lowell

Rogers: Northwest Medical Plaza at Pinnacle and Northwest Family Medicine – Tuscany Square

Springdale: Northwest Medical Plaza – Springdale and Northwest Medical Plaza – Eastside

“Sports physicals are an invaluable resource for school athletics programs,” said Rob Phillips, Director of Sports Medicine and Outpatient Rehab Services for Northwest Health. “These screenings help to ensure that our student-athletes are performing in their chosen sports with the utmost safety. This is a service we are happy – and proud – to provide.”

