OHP: Two Barges Have Broken Loose Again; I-40 Will Remain Closed

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KFSM) — The two barges found stuck on the Arkansas River on Thursday have broken loose again, but so far, they're not threatening to breach Lock and Dam 16 again, officials said.

The two runaway barges that threatened a dam were found early Thursday stuck on a rocky jetty about a mile north of the dam. Officials had worried that their momentum could breach the dam, sending a torrent of water flowing downstream and endangering every town in its path from Webbers Falls on.

Steve Rutherford, with the Sequoyah County Emergency Management, said the barges are headed for the dam again, but officials believe that this time, if they hit, they may cause damage but won't go through the dam.

The two barges came loose from the Port of Muskogee on Wednesday in floodwaters and drifted toward Lock and Dam 16.

The barges were found stuck on a rocky jetty early Thursday morning about 5 a.m. just a mile or so upstream from the dam. A video from Bravado Wireless shows the barges stuck on the jetty about 10 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after that, the barges came loose again.

A spokesman for Oklahoma Highway Patrol said crews were in the water and were attempting to secure the barges again. Though they're headed toward the dam, they aren't endangering it so far, OHP said.

Kenna Mitchell, public information officer with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said that until the barges were completely secured, bridges downstream and over the Arkansas River would remain closed.

As a precaution, all lanes on Interstate 40 from Ross Road in Muskogee County to Mile Marker 297 near Vian in Sequoyah County were shut down because of the loose barges. The State Highway 100/U.S. 64 bridge was closed between Gore and Webbers Falls.

Mitchell said that until the barges are secured, the interstate will remain closed. She encouraged travelers to find alternate routes and to check the ODOT website for updates on the status of Interstate 40.

On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers and Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management were at the Lock and Dam monitoring the situation, while deputies from Muskogee and Sequoyah counties helped keep an eye on the rogue barges.

Video sent in from Mat Laney showed the barges sailing under U.S. 62's bridges on Wednesday. Miraculously, the barges didn't make contact with either bridge.