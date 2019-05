FORT SMITH (KFSM) — With the Arkansas River above flood stage, several roads in the River Valley are still closed.

At around 8 a.m. Thursday (May 23), the river was at 28.7 feet and is expected to crest at 34.1, higher than previously thought, according to officials.

Fort Smith:

Riverfront Park

Fort Smith Park

66th Street and Kinkhead Avenue

Van Buren: