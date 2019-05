FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — All of the flooding and severe weather in our area over the last few days has impacted the blood supply at the Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) in Fort Smith.

The agency is issuing a call to donors of all blood types to give blood as soon as possible to prevent a shortage.

ABI says it needs about 1,200 donors per day to maintain an adequate supply.

If you would like to make a donation you can stop by the office at 5300 South U in Fort Smith.