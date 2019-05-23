U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers: Dam Has Minimal Damage After Barge Crash

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KFSM) — The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says there is minimal structural damage to Lock and Dam 16 after two loose barges crashed into it Thursday (May 23).

The Webbers Falls Lock and Dam staff and Tulsa district Water Managers ensured all tainter gates were fully elevated in order to minimize damage in advance of the barge strike.

The barges crashed into the gates, capsized and are currently submerged below the water on the upstream side of the dam.

At this time, the submerged barge debris is obstructing three gates from being able to fully close.

Due to current water conditions, it is unclear at this time how much barge debris, if any, may have passed through the dam.

Engineers will continue to monitor and assess the dam as water conditions change.