WATCH: Storm Chaser Captures Images Of Tornado Near Jay, Oklahoma

Posted 9:49 am, May 23, 2019, by

JAY, Okla. (KFSM) — A storm chaser in Oklahoma captured images Wednesday of a possible tornado forming over Jay.

Dalton Coody, who said he's been a trained storm chaser and spotter for more than 20 years, managed to capture video and still images of a tornado forming over the Delaware County town.

The images and video show what appears to be a tornado touching down near the city.

According to News on 6, the Jay Family Medical Clinic off Highway 59 had roof damage, and several residents were reporting power outages throughout Delaware County as of Thursday morning after the storm hit.

Coody said he also encountered "massive hail" in Dodge, Oklahoma, northeast of Jay.

Photo Gallery

