Webbers Falls Still Evacuated As The Town Continues To Flood

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KFSM) — The town of Webbers Falls in Oklahoma continues to feel the impact of the flood.

Hours after the Muskogee County Emergency Management issued a complete evacuation of Webbers Falls on Tuesday (May 21), the agency reported it was already seeing roads flooding.

The town of Webbers Falls has been posting shelter updates on its Facebook page. The old Gore gym is being used as one such shelter. The old gym at Bacone College, 2299 Old Bacone Road, is also being offered as a shelter.

The town also reposted a suggestion that residents photograph their property and belongings for insurance purposes before leaving.

Anyone needing information can contact Sandy Wright at 918-990-0035, Bobby Ogg at 918-990-1001 or Shiloh McPeak at 918-231-1026.