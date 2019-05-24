× 4 Escaped Juvenile Inmates Still At Large; Car Stolen, Break-In Reported In Area

MANSFIELD (KFSM) — Four teenagers who escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center are still at large, and investigators are trying to determine if a stolen car report and a break-in report might be related to their escape.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said investigators answered calls throughout the night, including several noting possible sightings in the area of Highway 378.

About 4:30 a.m. Friday (May 24), the Scott County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 378 near the center. Deputies also took a report of a door being kicked in on a vacant fire department building in Abbott, which is located east of Mansfield on U.S. 71.

It is not known for certain if the two reports are related to the escapees, Pevehouse said.

The escapees are described as two black males, one Hispanic male and one white male. They range in age from 14-16 years old. Because they are juveniles, further descriptions and criminal histories are not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.