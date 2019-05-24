UPDATE: 4 More Loose Barges On The Arkansas River In Muskogee County Now Secured

UPDATE: According to Erick Payne from KOTV News on 6, the governor’s office says the barges are now secure. They say the information is changing every hour and they are still actively monitoring the situation.

MUSKOGEE COUNTY (KFSM) — There are four more barges in the Arkansas River in Muskogee County that the Governor’s Office is actively monitoring right now which are stalled.

The owner of the new barges is the same owner of the barges that hit Webbers Falls Lock and Dam 16 Thursday (May 23).

A spokesperson for Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement:

“The owners are actively working to slow down the movement of these four barges and secure their assets. The state will continue to monitor the barges and remain engaged until the situation is resolved”

I’m told the owner has been working closely throughout the day with various levels of government. They say these ports are engineered to face these types of incidences, but the state is not going to take any risks with this.