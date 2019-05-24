Arkansas River Flood Timeline, 41 feet By Sunday

Posted 2:08 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:20PM, May 24, 2019

Current projections from the hydrologists with the National Weather Service & Corps of Engineers place the Arkansas River at the following heights at these times:

Current level 2pm Friday  32.99ft

  • Friday 7pm: 34.70ft *The river passes 2015 flood levels*
  • Saturday 1am: 36.00ft *The river passes 1990 flood levels*
  • Saturday 7am: 37.10ft
  • Saturday 1pm: 37.90ft
  • Saturday 7pm: 38.50ft *The river breaks record 38.10′ & passes 1943 flood levels*
  • Sunday 7am: 39.90″
  • Sunday 1pm: 41.00″ **The river begins cresting and will hold at 41″ until at least Thursday**

Forecast level information is subject to change up or down depending on the flow from upstream. New information will be published as soon as it’s available.

-Garrett

