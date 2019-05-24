Asa Hutchinson Declares State Of Emergency For Arkansas In Anticipation Of Severe Flooding

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared a State of Emergency for Arkansas ahead of historic flooding along the Arkansas River over the following week.

On Friday (May 24) Gov. Asa Hutchinson directed 26 members of the Arkansas National Guard to be deployed to western Arkansas in anticipation of the flooding. They will be in the area by Saturday morning and will move southeast with the floodwaters.

“We are preparing to deal with the record-breaking floodwaters that meteorologists and the Corps of Engineers are predicting for the coming days,” Governor Hutchinson said in a news release. “I have directed General Berry to deploy two thirteen-member teams and will direct the deployment of more guardsmen as needed. If your local emergency management officials order an evacuation, please heed their warning.”

The Arkansas River is expected to crest at 41 ft on Sunday, a record level.

Gov. Hutchinson is encouraging all Arkansans to stay alert and heed the warnings of local emergency management officials.

