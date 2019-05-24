Beaver Lake Closes Several Swim Beaches Due To E. Coli

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The U.S. Corps of Engineers and the Beaver Project Office has closed several swim beaches on Beaver Lake.

Swim beaches closed includes:

Hickory Creek Park

Prairie Creek Park

Horseshoe Bend – Day use area

Rocky Branch – camping area

According to the U.S. Corps of Engineers, the temporary closure is due to higher than acceptable E. Coli levels found during routine testing.

Signs are posted warning swimmers of the high bacteria levels and Corps recommends people stay away from those areas.

Once the bacteria levels are within the acceptable range, the swim beaches will reopen.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas on Beaver Lake, call 479-636-1210, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Recreation information can be found on the Corps of Engineers website or on Facebook.