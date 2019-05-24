Emergency Weather Contacts Where You Live

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — With historical flooding headed our way, it’s important to stay alert and up to date on evacuations.
- Crawford County — Brad Thomas, 479-471-3260
- Sebastian County — Kendall Beam, 479-783-3932
- Sequoyah County — Steve Rutherford, 918-775-1216
- LeFlore County — Kim Wann, 918-635-3600
- Franklin County — Fred Mullen, 479-667-49009
- Logan County — Tobi Miller, 479-963-3218
- Scott County — James Forbes, 479-637-2155
- Johnson County — Josh Johnston, 479-754-6383
Power Companies power outage maps:
Click here for road conditions from iDrive Arkansas.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed that 26 members of the Arkansas National Guard be deployed to western Arkansas in anticipation of the flooding.