Emergency Weather Contacts Where You Live

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — With historical flooding headed our way, it’s important to stay alert and up to date on evacuations.

Crawford County — Brad Thomas, 479-471-3260

Sebastian County — Kendall Beam, 479-783-3932

Sequoyah County — Steve Rutherford, 918-775-1216

LeFlore County — Kim Wann, 918-635-3600

Franklin County — Fred Mullen, 479-667-49009

Logan County — Tobi Miller, 479-963-3218

Scott County — James Forbes, 479-637-2155

Johnson County — Josh Johnston, 479-754-6383

Power Companies power outage maps:

Click here for road conditions from iDrive Arkansas.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed that 26 members of the Arkansas National Guard be deployed to western Arkansas in anticipation of the flooding.