Governor Deploys National Guard High-Water Rescue Teams To Western Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed that 26 members of the Arkansas National Guard be deployed to western Arkansas in anticipation of the flooding.

The governor directed Gen. Mark Berry to deploy members of two high-water rescue teams into western Arkansas by Saturday morning. The teams will move southeast with the floodwaters.

“We are preparing to deal with the record-breaking floodwaters that meteorologists and the Corps of Engineers are predicting for the coming days,” Governor Hutchinson said in a news release. “I have directed General Berry to deploy two thirteen-member teams and will direct the deployment of more guardsmen as needed. If your local emergency management officials order an evacuation, please heed their warning.”

The teams are coming to the region in anticipation of what is expected to be record-breaking flooding in Arkansas. The National Weather Service calls the event an “extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation.”