Inmates Preparing Sandbags Sequoyah County Residents

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — Inmates are working to fill sandbags for anyone who needs them ahead of historic flooding expected in eastern Oklahoma and the River Valley.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office said Friday (May 24) that its inmate work crew will be at the rear parking lot of the emergency management building (the old Agents funeral home) at the corner of Elm Street and Chickasaw Avenue.

As of Thursday (May 23) night, the Arkansas River level was at 30 feet following about 10 inches of rainfall in northeast Oklahoma over the last four days.

By this weekend, water levels in the river are estimated to be well above this height, peaking at around 41 feet. The record level is at 38.1 feet, which happened in 1945.

The most recent historical flood happened in 2015. Water levels rose above flood stage and rushed throughout neighborhoods. The Arkansas River crested at 34.63 feet by Dec. 30, 2015.