Mandatory Evacuation Ordered For Moffett As Arkansas River Rises

MOFFETT, Ark. (KFSM) —A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Moffett, Oklahoma as waters rise on the Arkansas River at a historic rate, according to Steve Rutherford with Sequoyah Co. EMS.

The evacuation was issued at noon Friday (May 24).

Deputies have been going door-to-door urging resident to leave the area.

Currently, the height of the Arkansas River is at 32.99ft. By Sunday, the river is expected to crest at 41ft lasting until Thursday.

Several roads in the River Valley and northeast Oklahoma have already been closed.

Sequoyah County inmates are working to fill sandbags for anyone who needs them ahead of the flooding.

