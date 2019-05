I wanted to pass along some highlights from the Flood Warning bulletins I’m getting from the National Weather Service.

Additionally… here are all the LIVE links to check them as new ones are issued.

Key takeaways:

Catastrophic flooding around the Arkansas River in Fort Smith

Residences 2/3rd mile away from Lee Creek Flooded

Lower Hartman Bottom Levee at Critical Stage

Dardanelle Levee could be breached overtop.

Links:

Fort Smith/Van Buren/LeeCreek – Ozark – Dardanelle

-Garrett