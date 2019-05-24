Oklahoma Red Cross Shelters

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — The Red Cross of Oklahoma is responding across the state to help with the recent disasters. They are working with numerous partner agencies to assist in disaster recovery efforts.

The Red Cross is opening up evacuation centers and overnight shelters due to the tornadoes and flooding across the state.

To find a list of shelters across the state visit: https://rdcrss.org/2CGDqJp or read below.

Redeemer Lutheran Church

3700 Woodland Road

Bartlesville, OK 74006,

Roland High School

300 Ranger Boulevard

Roland OK, 74954,

First Christian Church

2424 North Main

Miami OK, 74334

Bacone College

2299 Old Bacone Road

Muskogee OK, 74403

Church On The Word

1511 Culwell Road (N Hwy 64)

Warner OK, 74469

Faith Church

1901 West 171st Street

Glenpool OK, 74033

Crosstown Church of Christ

3400 E. Admiral

Tulsa OK 74115

If you need help, please call your local Red Cross office. A list of offices across the state can be located at https://bddy.me/2VAtJAw