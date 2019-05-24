Oklahoma Red Cross Shelters

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — The Red Cross of Oklahoma is responding across the state to help with the recent disasters. They are working with numerous partner agencies to assist in disaster recovery efforts.
The Red Cross is opening up evacuation centers and overnight shelters due to the tornadoes and flooding across the state.
To find a list of shelters across the state visit: https://rdcrss.org/2CGDqJp or read below.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
3700 Woodland Road
Bartlesville, OK 74006,
Roland High School
300 Ranger Boulevard
Roland OK, 74954,
First Christian Church
2424 North Main
Miami OK, 74334
Bacone College
2299 Old Bacone Road
Muskogee OK, 74403
Church On The Word
1511 Culwell Road (N Hwy 64)
Warner OK, 74469
Faith Church
1901 West 171st Street
Glenpool OK, 74033
Crosstown Church of Christ
3400 E. Admiral
Tulsa OK 74115
If you need help, please call your local Red Cross office. A list of offices across the state can be located at https://bddy.me/2VAtJAw