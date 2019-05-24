Police Searching For Suspects Involved In Springdale Shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for suspects who were involved in a shooting in Springdale.

Police responded to a shots fired call just before 6:30 p.m. Friday (May 24) in the area of Thomas Blvd. and Jill Cir. in Springdale.

After arriving on the scene, officers spoke with several witnesses who said that a dark passenger car and a white Dodge Charger stopped at the intersection of Thomas Blvd. and Jill Cir. and began to shoot at each other.

Police say several shots were fired and then both vehicles left northbound on Thomas Blvd. towards Backus Ave.

Officers found several shell casings in the area but did not find any vehicles or houses that appeared to have been hit by the gunfire.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time. They say they have not found anyone who has suffered injuries as a result of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

If anyone knows anything about the shooting they’re asked to call the police department at 479-751-4542 or the anonymous tip line at 479-750-4484.