Road Closing In Johnson County As Floodwaters Head That Way

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Clarksville and Johnson County are closing a road near the Arkansas River in an effort to keep people safe from oncoming floodwaters.

The city and county together announced they are closing Riverpoint Road — also known as Quarry Street — from Big Danger Road in Clarksville all the way into Lamar starting today (Friday, May 24). The road will remain closed until floodwaters have receded and the area is deemed safe.

The city warned those around the river to use caution, as near-record flooding is expected along the river this weekend.

“Please do not go around or move barricades, barrels, cones or caution tape!” Mayor David Rieder warned on his Facebook page. “This is a serious situation and your safety is our #1 priority!”