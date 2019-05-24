Stewart Adams Named New Southside Hoops Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - When Charlie Cooper decided to retire as the Southside basketball coach, Fort Smith athletics director Darren McKinney knew he'd have plenty of options as a replacement.

In the end, he just looked at the next guy on the bench.

Stewart Adams was named the new Mavericks coach on Friday afternoon after he spent last season as an assistant coach. Adams is a 1993 Southside graduate and spent the past 13 years in the Fort Smith school district.

"When I came to Fort Smith 13 years ago, this was a job that I had as a goal in mind," Adams said. "Being here this past year as an assistant was an opportunity that opens up like this is a dream come true. I'm a Southside grad and I can't think of a better place to get involved in the 6A as a head coach and there's not a better place than Southside High School."

The Mavericks went 5-21 last season and 1-13 in the 6A-Central, a conference which produced both participants in the state championship game. Crosstown rival Northside has been in the state title game in each of the past three seasons, winning the 2017 and 2019 championships.