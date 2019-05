JOHNSON, Ark. (KFSM) — Three people have been transported to a local hospital following an accident involving a semi-truck and a car on Johnson Mill Boulevard in Johnson.

The wreck happened around noon on Friday (May 24) near the on-ramp for south I-49, according to Central EMS.

The extent of the injuries of those involved is unclear at this time.

Details on what caused the accident have not been released.

The Springdale and Johnson fire departments worked the scene along with Central EMS.