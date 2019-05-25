An Isolated Storm Tonight, Mostly Sunny Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A complex of showers and storms is pushing through Oklahoma and will arrive at the Arkansas state line after midnight. As it approaches, these storms will lose a lot of steam, mainly ending up as a few showers with an occasional rumble of thunder overnight.

Futurecast 1AM

Futurecast 3AM

Other than a stray shower, expect mostly sunny conditions throughout Memorial Day Weekend. Many rounds of strong thunderstorms will sweep through west of us in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, but the chances of arrival for the Natural State are really low.

Storm chances ramp up by the middle of this upcoming week.

Rainfall totals through Wednesday across the south-central Plains:

-Matt