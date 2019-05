Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. -- The small town of Arkoma was hit hard by rising flood waters, with many areas of the town now completely underwater.

The city's police department says that Highway 9-A is closed tonight. Other areas, such as Arkoma Park, Cross Creek Ranch and 2 States Sod Farm are under severe threat from the flooding.

The police department is offering updates for residents on their official Facebook page.