As of 6AM on Saturday, the Arkansas River level reached 34.75ft. This is the same level the water was during the 1986 flood.

We also passed the water level from the 2015 flood. Then, the water level was 34.63ft.

Current projections show the water is rising slower than expected. It will likely break the record level of 38.10ft by tonight. The river is still expected to crest at 41ft. As of now, it’s expected to rise to that by 7AM on Monday.

-Sabrina