FORT SMITH, Ark. -- The Arkansas River's crest is now expected to take place Tuesday (May 28) evening.

The Arkansas State Emergency Operations Center went into full activation due to the historic flooding.

River levels are now (May 25, 7:20 p.m.) at 36.17 feet, breaking the 1990 record.

The highest ever recorded levels of the Arkansas River was 38.10 feet in 1945.