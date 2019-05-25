Old Fort Days Rodeo Parade Canceled

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department announced that the parade for the Old Fort Days is canceled for Monday (May 27).
The announcement came from Twitter, where the department cited “unforeseen impacts of the flooding.”
The post read “This decision was not made lightly, but we believe it is what’s best for the safety of those involved and the community.”
***CANCELLED***
