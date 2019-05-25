Flood Waters Force One Lane Of Highway 64 West Of Fort Smith To Close

Posted 8:34 pm, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49PM, May 25, 2019

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is closing one lane of Highway 64 eastbound just west of Fort Smith according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes of the highway will not be impacted.

The Garrison Avenue bridge remains open at this time.

