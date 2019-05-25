Flood Waters Force One Lane Of Highway 64 West Of Fort Smith To Close

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is closing one lane of Highway 64 eastbound just west of Fort Smith according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The westbound lanes of the highway will not be impacted.
The Garrison Avenue bridge remains open at this time.
BREAKING: @OKDOT in the process of closing one lane of U.S. Highway 64 EB, just west of Ft. Smith. WB lanes are not impacted. The Garrison Ave. bridge remains open as this great photo from our media partner @5NEWS illustrates. # ARnews #ARtraffic #ARwx pic.twitter.com/btGT44NQF3
— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) May 26, 2019