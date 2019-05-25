Russellville Corps of Engineers Close Beaches On Lake Dardanelle Due To E. Coli

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Russellville office of the Corps of Engineers closed two beaches on Lake Dardanelle Saturday (May 25) until further notice due to higher-than-acceptable levels of E. coli.

The E. coli levels were found to be unacceptable during routine testing conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The corps has posted signage indicating beach closures at Shoal Bay and Piney Bay beaches.

Once the bacteria levels are within the acceptable range, the swim beaches will reopen.

This comes one day after beaches were closed at Beaver Lake due to high E. coli levels.

For more information on that status of other beaches at Lake Dardanelle the Russellville office can be reached at (479)-968-5008, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.