FORT SMITH, Ark. -- Many roads are being shut down due to record flooding, but one of the largest is a stretch of Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith.

The closure stretches from 91st Street in Fort Smith to Strozier Lane in Barling. Normally drivers would find it covered in traffic. Now it resembles a scene straight out of a movie.

