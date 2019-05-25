WATCH: Road Closings Off of Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith

KFSM (FORT SMITH) — Meandering Way and 91st Street off of Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith are now closed (May 25th) due to high flood waters.
