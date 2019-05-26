All Lanes of Highway 64 Closing Soon Due To Flooding

FORT SMITH, Ark. — All lanes of Highway 64 between Fort Smith and Roland will be closed at 10 p.m.

Earlier today (May 26) the Oklahoma Department of Transportation closed both of the eastbound lanes.

