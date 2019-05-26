All Lanes of Highway 64 Closing Soon Due To Flooding

FORT SMITH, Ark. — All lanes of Highway 64 between Fort Smith and Roland will be closed at 10 p.m.

BREAKING NEWS: the WB lanes of U.S. Highway 64 at the #Arkansas River Bridge in Ft. Smith will close at 10:00 pm local time due to floodwaters covering both EB and WB lanes in Oklahoma. The bridge will remain open to pedestrian traffic. There is NO danger to the bridge. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/9PwLn1ppXK — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) May 27, 2019

Earlier today (May 26) the Oklahoma Department of Transportation closed both of the eastbound lanes.