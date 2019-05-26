Gov. Hutchinson Approves $100,000 In Emergency Funds For Flood Response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson was briefed on the flooding of the Arkansas River this morning and has approved $100,000 in emergency funding to assist with support efforts according to a press release.

“This morning, the Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, and Arkansas State Police provided me with a detailed briefing about the state’s ongoing support efforts in communities experiencing record flood levels along the Arkansas River,” Governor Hutchinson said. “I have received a number of requests for aid from communities, and I immediately approved the release of $100,000 of emergency funds to support sandbagging work.

“I appreciate all the neighbors and volunteers filling sandbags and assisting with evacuations. The state team is continuing to respond to assistance requests, and more funds will be allocated as the situation demands.”

The Arkansas River is predicted to crest on Tuesday at 41 feet, breaking the record for the highest levels ever recorded.